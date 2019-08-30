Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has pledged to upgrade facilities at the Yankari Games Reserved to operate in line with international standards.

Mohammed made the pledge on Friday while receiving members of the Wildlife Conservation Society at the Government House, Bauchi, who paid him a visit.

The governor who expressed dissatisfaction with the current condition of the reserve, sought for the support of relevant professional bodies for the protection and conservation of its facilities.

He appealed for community relations for the protection of the forest, reaffirming the determination of his administration to come up with strategies for enhancing the capacity of the reserve.

On the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the state government and the society in 2014, Governor Mohammed pledged to review it for effective service delivery.

While acknowledging the contributions of the society in the area of conservation of facilities in Yankari Games Reserve, the governor said experts would be engaged to find lasting solution to the challenges facing the place.

On his part, the leader of the delegation who is the Country Director, Nigeria Programme of the Society, Mr Andrew Dunn, recalled that the MOU was to ensure effective management of facilities in Yankari Games Reserve in the area of conservation.

Dunn who said already the society had provided technical assistance in the place, noted that the society was working in 50 countries across the globe.