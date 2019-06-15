Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has stated that Nigeria is not yet ripe for state police. He made the remarks when he received the Emirs of Ningi, Mohammed Inusa Danyaya and of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman when they paid him the traditional Sallah homage at the Government House, Bauchi.

Mohammed pointed out that his administration would not accept the idea of constituting state police due to its ethno-political implications. He was responding to the request of the Emir Of Ningi, Mohammed Inusa Danyaya, who pleaded with him not to accept the idea of state police in Bauchi State because to him it will increase criminal activities in the state. But the governor assured that his administration will do everything possible to protect the lives and property of the citizens. He said instead of the state police, his administration will set up a Security Trust Fund, which will empower traditional leaders to address insecurity in their respective domains because they are the custodians of the people around them. He expressed dissatisfaction with the involvement of traditional institutions in the last general elections in the state, cautioning them against political interference in order to maintain their respect.

He promised to engage traditional institutions in the state as part of his efforts to ensure the maintenance of peace, security and peaceful coexistence among the people of Misau Emirate, and assured them of the rehabilitation of their roads.