Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday,signed the proposed budget of N167. 215billion for the 2020 fiscal year into law following its passage by the House of Assembly earlier in the day.

Mohammed said the passage of the bill into law by the Assembly barely two weeks after submission by the executive has further deepened the relationship between the two arms of government.

The governor stated this at the Government House Chamber where members of the State Assembly, led by Speaker Abubakar Sulieiman and some members of the executive where also present.

“I have always said that it does not matter who is in the Assembly, what matters most is the statesmanship, patriotism and deep interest of Bauchi. It is not a partisan or personal issues. I appreciate the members for the support,show of statesmanship and loyalty to the people of Bauchi state,” he said.

The governor urged legislators from the state to set aside party and political differences and look at Bauchi as a project and work towards its growth.

Governor Mohammed said the 2020 budget tagged “Budget of Hope”, was not just about an economic issue.

The governor promised that based on the mutual relationship that facilitated the smooth passage of the Appropriation Bill into law, the executive “would follow the implementation of the budget assiduously and carry members along”

He, therefore, urged commissioners to cooperate with House members and various committees to perform their oversight functions effectively.