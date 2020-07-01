PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Following the land dispute between farmers and herders in Zadawa community in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State that claimed nine lives,

Governor Bala Mohammed has suspended the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Secretary of the Local Government.

Mohammed also set up a 13- member panel to investigate the cause of the clash after chairing an emergency security meeting at Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi, on Wednesday.

The Governor said the panel, headed by Air Commodore Tijjani Baba Gamawa, is to submit its report within three weeks.

He said the panel is to enable the state government avert the occurrence of such incident, not only in the area, but across the state.

He directed the Commissioner of Police to mobilise mobile unit in Misau alongside personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide security in the affected area.

He nnounced the suspension of Misau Caretaker Chairman alongside his deputy and the secretary of the council for failure to control the situation, appointed Isah Kufai as sole administrator of the Local government.

” After we discussed extensively with all the stakeholders on the current happenings in Misau Local Government Area where we had some clashes which resulted in the loss of 9 lives and many injuries, we agreed to look at the situation to avert its reoccurrence.

“Based on the information on our disposal, we have taken measures to to control this very ugly situation, we have decided to suspend the Chairman, his deputy and the Secretary pending the outcome of the investigation panel,” he said.

The Governor while calling on the people of the area to be law abiding, assured that, anyone found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.

He therefore on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi state commiserated with the deceased family.