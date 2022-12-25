From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has sworn-in caretaker committee chairmen for the 20 Local Government Areas of the state and two new Commissioners.

The development is coming few months to the general election in 2023.

The new commissioners are Malama Jamila Mohammed and Amina Mohammed Katagum who replaced Aliyu Usman Tilde (Education) and Abdullahi Musa (Rural Development).

The ceremony took place at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi, on Saturday

In his remarks, Governor Mohammed cautioned political appointees to conduct themselves with dignity saying anyone found wanting would not be spared.

He appointed the 20 Caretaker Committee Chairmen following the expiration of the tenure of elected council Chairmen three months ago.

The governor advised the newly sworn -in Caretakers and Commissioners to avoid mismanagement of pubic funds.

He argued that local governments were supposed to improve the lives of the people at the grassroots.

Governor Mohammed stressed that no meaningful development can be achieved that o resources were embezzled from the coffers of the third tier of government.

“You must learn to live above board and avoid anything capable of tarnishing the image of the government,” he said.

He urged the new Caretakers of the Local Government Area to improve their internally generated revenue to complement federal allocation in order to develop the areas.

Governor Mohammed asked them to work closely with security agencies in their domain for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.