Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday swore in newly appointed Commissioner Adamu Manu Soro to replace his elder brother Nura Manu Soro who resigned as Commissioner for Finance hours after his redeployment to Youths and Sports two weeks ago.

Also sworn in was Acting State Head of Civil Service, Ahmed Abubakar Ma’aji, alongside other appointees.

The other appointees are: Isa Babayo Tilde, Special Adviser Hajj Affairs, Baffa Haruna Disina, Special Adviser, Political Affairs, Brigadier General Marcus Kokko Yake, Special Adviser, Security, while Hajiya Zainab A.D Rufa’i, was appointed as Special Adviser on Domestic NGO’s and Community Development.

Also sworn in are Usman Aliyu Kawu, Engineer Mohammed Binni Abdulkadir, Abubakar Mansur Abdu, Dr Bako Abubakar Mohammed and Saleh Maigana Kafi as Permanent Secretaries.

Speaking at the occasion held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, the Governor described the swearing in of the appointees as part of collective resolve to build a viable machinery of government capable of meeting the challenges of respositioning the state.

He said in order to consolidate and improve on his administration’s achievements, the administration would refocus, rededicate and redirect the resources so as to achieve the set objectives.

Mohammed enumerated some of the qualities of the new Head of the Service to include, among other things, simplicity, humility, and commitment to duties, and challenged him to not only sustain the tempo recorded by his predecessor, but improve upon them.

The Governor, stressing that the Civil Service is the veritable machinery for the execution of government programmes, says that the Wervice needs to be dynamic and keep pace with time and modernity.

The Governor pledged the determination of his administration to ensure all motivations are provided to the workforce through appropriate incentives and welfare packages.

He charged the appointed commissioner to stand by the principles of equity, fairness and justice, while prudence and accountability should be his watch words.

He charged Commissioner Manu Soro to shun corruption and waste of resources, as his choice as commissioner had been informed by his track record of discipline, hard work, loyalty as well as an appreciable level of commitment towards addressing the needs of citizens.

The Governor reminded the Special Advisers that the main thrust of the administration is the uplift of the living standard of people, particularly the rural dwellers who constitute the majority of the state’s demographic.

On the Permanent Secretaries, he expressed confidence that government will continue to tap from their versatile knowledge and experience in repositioning the state civil service.

Governor Bala Mohammed insisted that, as Permanent Secretaries, they should live above board, lead by example and work hand in hand with their chief executives.