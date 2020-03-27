PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi

Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed is unhappy that his Coronavirus status is depriving him from carrying out his constitutional duties and service to his people.

The governor has gone into self-isolation to prevent spreading the disease to the people whom pledged to protect and serve.

The state Commissioner for Health, Aliyu Maigoro, had disclosed on Thursday that a 62-year-old friend of the governor was the second person in the state to test positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with the governor.

At least 27 others believed to have had contact with the governor have also gone on self-isolation for 14 days while 39 out of 45 blood samples taken for turned out negative.

Officials in the health sector are calling on citizens who have had contact with that governor to come out for testing.

But the days the governor has been in isolation is taking its toll on the affairs of the state even though the deputy governor, Senator Baba Tella, is working in acting capacity.

The governor’s health is being monitored by professional with reports suggesting he is responding well to treatment.

Mohammed in a press statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muktar Gidado, on Friday, assured the people of the state and well-wishers that he is sound, calm and in good spirit despite being infected with COVID-19.

He said although he is capable, strong, and equal to the task, he regrets that his condition will not allow him to serve his people at this critical time of need.

“By God’s grace, the challenges are surmountable,” he said.

The governor thanked his well-wishers for their concern and care, especially their prayers and good wishes.

“By the grace God, we shall have the courage, strength and faith to overcome the all tribulations. Allah is the Greatest! He is sufficient and merciful. May these tests be the utmost expiation of our sins, limitations and inadequacies,” he said.

“With humility and gratitude, I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity and poverty,” he said.

According to the statement, governor Mohammed appreciated the numerous calls, flurry of texts massages and WhatsApp posts sympathising with him, praying to God to continue to guide and protect everyone out there.

“Thank God I am still leading the fight against our numerous challenges from isolation,” he said.