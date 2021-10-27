From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed 15 special advisers and six heads of government agencies in the state.

This was made known in a press statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado.

He said the appointments were based on the track records of the individuals.

According to Gidado, the new appointees have since been deployed to their respective positions.

The special advisers are Hashimu Yakubu, Prof Sani Malam, Sanusi Isa, Danladi Danbaba, Abdon Gin, Ahmed Mohammed, and Tukur Adamu.

Others include Maula Aliyu, Zainab Rufai, Kefas Magaji, USA Babayo, Abubakar Salihu, Abubakar Faggo, Garba Kawu and Adamu Madaki.

The statement read:

‘The head of agencies were – Babayo Madara, state Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASS), Dr Sambo Alkali, Hospital Board and Yalwa Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi Agency for Orphaned and Vulnerable Children (BASOVCA).

Others were – Nasiru Hamma, Chairman, Bauchi State Nomadic Education Agency (BASANE), Dr Abdurrahaman Idris, Executive Secretary, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, and Mas’udu Aliyu, Chairman, Drugs Consumables Agency.’

