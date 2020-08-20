Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has approved with immediate effect the appointment of eight new Senior Special Assistants and one Special Assistant.

The appointments were announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabi’u Baba.

The appointees are: Isa Sade (Multilatera), Bala Sale Chiroma (Youth), Harsanu Yunusa Guyaba (Local Government affairs), Musa Ahmad (Project Monitoring) and w Khalid Barau Ningi (Empowerment).

Others are: Zakari Inuwa Labaran (Education/SUBEB), Habiba Umar Alkaleri (Office of the First Lady) Adamu Abubakar Barde ( Domestic) while Ishaya Bukata was appointed as Special Assistant, Governor’s Office.

The new Senior Special Assistant on Youth, Alhaji Bala Saleh, reacting to his appointment, expressed gratitude to Governor Mohammed for finding him worthy of the opportunity.

The Senior Special Assistant pledged to justify the confidence reposed on him by supporting the government in implementing its policies on youth development effectively.

Saleh called on the youth to support him to enable them benefit from the initiatives of the State Government on youth empowerment.