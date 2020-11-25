By Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has commended members of the State’s COVID-19 palliative distribution committee headed by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, for the judicious, equitable distribution and proper handling of the commodities.

The Governor made the commendation at the final distribution of the palliative relief materials to beneficiaries in Bauchi Local Government Area held at the premises of Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi.

He said all palliative materials so far distributed have reached the targeted beneficiaries as no grain or any component of the commodities was diverted by any person or group of persons.

He said under the food basket, a household is entitled to one food basket which contains 10kg of Rice, 10k of Corn/Maize flour, 5kg of Millet, 5k of Beans, 2kg of Sugar, 3 pieces of spaghetti, 100 cubes of Maggi, 1kg of salt and 2 litres of vegetable/palm oil.

According to him, the palliative distribution committee has distributed a total of 110, 000 food basket to the twenty Local Government Areas of the State as part of government’s effort to ameliorate the hardship being experienced by the citizens of the State as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The ceremony we are witnessing today which is the final distribution of Palliative Materials in Bauchi Local Government Area is a very significant milestone in Government’s modest effort in bringing succour to citizens who are victims of this clear and present-day danger called COVID-19.’

‘All praises be to Allah, the State got tremendous assistance by way of donations from well-meaning members of the public, corporate organisations, Government Agencies, Local and International donors and many, too numerous to mention.’

The Governor while thanking critical stakeholders who contributed immensely towards the successful distribution of the palliative, said the State Government is satisfied with the effort of the distribution committee in the discharge of its mandate.

‘Special mention must be made to CA-COVID under the leadership of Aliko Dangote and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for their remarkable contribution to palliation in Bauchi State.’

“I must also mention my personal appreciation and that of my Government, to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Bauchi for his leadership, commitment, his presence or the fear of his presence made everyone to be alive to their responsibilities.”

On COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Mohammed said the State Government in its effort to make Bauchi State free from COVID-19 pandemic, will come up with creative ideas in not only managing the scarce resources but to partner with institutions whose mandate provide a window for collaboration to enable the State to achieve meaningful results in dealing with its peculiar situation.

In their separate remarks, the State Deputy Governor who is the Chairman, Task Force on COVID-19, Senator Baba Tela, Emir of Bauchi and Chairman of Palliative Distribution Committee expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for not interfering in the committee’s responsibilities.