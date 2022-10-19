From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has decorated his Chief Security Officer (CSO) Numan Umaru Ismaila with his new rank.

Ismaila was recently promoted from the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

Governor Mohammed was assisted in the decoration by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman at Government House, Bauchi, on Tuesday.

Chief Superintendant of Police CSP Numan Umaru Ismaila is described as a seasoned police officer with exceptional dexterity.

An indigene of Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, the CSO started his early education at Savannah Staff Primary School Numan, Federal Government College Azare-Bauchi State, before he enrolled in the University of Maiduguri where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.

lsmaila was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet (ASP) Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano.

As an operational human asset of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Numan began his career as a Divisional Traffic Officer II in Onitsha, Area crime officer in Lafia Area Command, Police Public Relation officer (PPRO) of Nassarawa State Police Command, Aide De Camp to Inspector General of Police, Unit Commander 20 PMF Lagos, Unit Commander FOB of Operation Lafia Dole, Potiskum-Yobe, 2ic 20 PMF Lagos.

He was a one-time Commanding Officer, Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 3, Yola, Commanding Officer Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 15 Awka, Anambra State, Traffic Officer, Gombe State Command, 2ic Commanding Officer Babbana/Geidam border.

CSP Numan equally attended numerous courses both at home and abroad including Combat Operation Course Desert Camp, Gwoza-Borno, Citizenship and Leadership Training Course, Jos, Strategic Communication Course (EUROPEAN UNION), and Intellectual Property Right Course held at Garmisch, Germany.

He continued to leave behind his wake an unparalleled track record that is typical of a gallant Police Officer of his calibre.

He is currently serving in the capacity of chief security officer (CSO) at Bauchi State Government House, Bauchi State.

CSP Numan is happily married and blessed with children.