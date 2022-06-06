From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has lambasted those saying that his administration is owing civil servants several months’ salaries.

The governor described the accusation as a lie and a plot to disparage his good records in office.

Mohammed explained that his administration has settled all outstanding salaries of civil servants in the state since he came on board.

He was angry that lies were being told over the issues of salaries of state workers.

He made his feelings known when he inaugurated a 22-member reconciliation committee, headed by Senator Bala Kariya, at Government House, Bauchi, on Monday.

Mohammed expressed indignation on reports making the round that his administration failed to honour campaign promises made to civil servants in the state.

“We want to make sure that we put aside disparaging issues, issues of lies, issues that are just based on political gimmicks” he fired back.

“I understand that there are some people still talking about salaries when we have rested everything about salaries.

“Local Governments in the state are even freeing and paying salaries of their own workers before the 30th of every month.

“Even at the state level salaries are being paid as at when due except for the issue of small administrative, those issues of health, especially health workers that are not paid within the state hat are going to be accommodated.

“There is nothing left about salaries. We want to call on Nigerians and any citizen of Bauchi State who is not being paid salary to come and talk to us.

“We are all available as a commissioner, as a governor and even as a party.

“People should look for other issues to discuss, not lies.”

The governor gave the committee four weeks to carry out its task and come up with recommendations that will further unite the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“This committee will work and call all the members of the PDP including myself if they so wish,” he charged.

“We have made ourselves available including the party for any acts or inaction that we might have committed in good faith during the primaries so that we can remain intact,” he said.

He charged the committee to ensure that no member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state defects to another political party in the fallout of the primaries in the party.

In his response, the chairman of the reconciliation committee, Senator Kariya, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in him and the members of the committee.

Kariya promised that the committee would carry out the assignment successfully

“We will ensure that we reach out to those concerned, especially those that did not succeed in the primaries at various levels to make them feel they are at home and make sure we make them have confidence in him and the party,” he said.

