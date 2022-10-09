From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has directed the 20 elected, local government chairmen, in the state to step down following the expiration of their tenure.

The governor made this known in a press release signed by Mukhtar M Gidado, his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity ) on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

“Pursuant to Section 2 (i) of the Local Government System Establishment and Administration of Local Government Councils Law of Bauchi State, 2013 as amended, the tenure of the elected local Government Chairmen, Deputies and Councilors expires on the 10th October 2022,” the release disclosed.

“Consequent upon the above, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, Fnipr, (Kauran Bauchi) the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved that the Chairmen, Deputies, Councilors, and Secretaries of the Twenty (20) Local Governments should step down and hand over the affairs of their offices to the Heads of Administration of their respective Local Government Councils on Tuesday 11th October 2022 pending new elections or the constitution of a new Caretaker Committee.

“His Excellency, the Governor thanked the outgoing Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, Councilors, and Secretaries for the services rendered to the State and wished them success in their future endeavours,” the statement read.