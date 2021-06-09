From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has dissolved his executive cabinet and sacked political appointees, including the Secretary to the State Government and the Chief of Staff, with immediate effect.

This was contained in a press release dated Wednesday, June 9, signed and issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muktar Gidado.

According to the release, the only portfolios retained in the cabinet are the Special Adviser on Security, Special Adviser National and State Assembly, Special Adviser Social Investment and Special Adviser Media and Publicity.

‘All Commissioners are to hand over affairs of their Ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and the Chief of Staff (COS)Government House and the Affected Special Advisers are to hand over to the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government property,’ the release stated.

‘His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed, while thanking the affected political appointees for their meritorious service to the state, wished them the very best in their future endeavour.’