Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the dissolution of the twenty Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen in the State with immediate effect.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, dated August 12, made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday.

According to the release, the Governor dissolved the Caretaker Committee Chairmen following the release of time table for the forthcoming local government council elections in the State.

It added that the dissolution was in compliance with the guidelines issued by the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) for the provision of 30 days’ notice by all candidates who wish to participate in the election.

It added that the action was to also provide a level playing ground for all contestants.

‘Accordingly, Local Government Heads of Administrations are hereby directed to take over the affairs of their respective Local Governments,’ the release stated.

‘His Excellency, the Governor wishes to thank the outgoing Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, Councilors for the meritorious services rendered to the State and pray for success in their future endeavor,’ it concluded.