Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has said that his administration will promote and uplift the general well-being of physically-challenged persons in the State.

The Governor gave the assurance at Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, when he distributed 90 mobility carts to some physically-challenged persons across the twenty Local Government Areas of the State.

Governor Mohammed said to achieve the desired objectives, his administration would soon constitute the Board of Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

He said the distribution of the devices will help to cater for the needs of the beneficiaries, thereby addressing one of the most important needs of any human being, which is physical mobility.

The Governor added that the tricycles would provide an opportunity for beneficiaries to maximise their potentials, thrive and contribute valuably to society.

Governor Mohammed stated the readiness of his administration to continue to aggressively pursue policies and programmes that will transform the lives of the people of the State.

‘Let me congratulate all persons living with disability in Bauchi State on this auspicious occasion and I want to charge them to maximize the opportunities and platforms that have been provided for them by the present administration,’ he said.

‘I wish to reassure you, this Government will continue to encourage you to be united in the pursuit of your dreams of social inclusion.’

The Governor reiterated the commitment and desire of his administration to improve the quality of lives of the disabled persons by ensuring that, they enjoy their full rights and privileges as citizens of the State.

According to him, the administration will also formulate and implement policies and guidelines as appropriate for the education and social development of persons with disability.

He enjoined individuals endowed with wealth, corporate organisations and indeed institutions to always factor the less privileged, especially the vulnerable ones and others with challenges of disability in their charitable and intervention initiatives.

‘I am very pleased that, Bruder Hilfe is the first organisation among the five organisations that we have signed an agreement with them during my official working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany in March, 2020.

‘It was a very productive visit, I signed a total of five Memorandum of Understanding in the areas of Agriculture, Education, Road Construction, Water and Sanitation.

Governor Mohammed said that in order to actualise all the arrangements reached with the German investors, he has already constituted various inter-ministerial implementation committees to ensure that, full benefits are derived from the MoUs.

On her part, the President of the NGO, Mrs Mary Bamigbe Bruder, said the mobility carts are meant to lessen the hardship faced by persons with disabilities in Bauchi State.

She assured the Governor that the NGO will continue to do more by putting smile on the faces of vulnerable members of the society notably in the areas of health and education.

‘Your Excellency, let me thank you for your efforts to see to the success of this presentation. This is a clear demonstration of your quality leadership you have been providing to the entire people of Bauchi State as well as carrying everyone along including persons with disability.

‘Your Excellency, the mobility carts are humanitarian support from Bruder-Hilfe, an NGO based in Germany, in collaboration with the Nigerian Embassy, Germany and in partnership with the Bauchi State Government.

‘This is our first phase of intervention in Bauchi State,’ she said.