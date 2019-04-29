Bauchi State governor-elect, Mallam Bala Mohammed, will today face bribery charges at the Federal Capital Territory High Court 26 proffered against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mohammed, who is waiting to be sworn in on May 29, 2019, is accused of accepting as bribe houses are located No 2599 & 2600 Cadastral Zone, AO4 Asokoro District, Abuja, from Aso Savings & Loans Plc in 2014, contrary to Section 18 (b) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and punishable under Section 18 (d).

The governor-elect was also alleged to have made a false statement to an EFCC investigating officer, Ishaya Dauda, that he acquired the Cadastral Zone property through a mortgage facility from Aso Savings & Loans as well as failing to make full disclosure of his property on 54, Mike Akhigbe Street, Jabi, Abuja in the course of filing his asset declaration form at the EFCC.

The EFCC said the offence is contrary to Section 27 (3) (a) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (3) (c).

Also Mohammed was accused of failing to declare a property on Agwan Sarki Kaduna in Kaduna State as well as a false declaration that a property on CITEC Kwara House 5, AP Street, Mbora, Abuja belongs to him, while the property belongs to one Abubakar Abdu Mohammed.