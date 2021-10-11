From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed has empowered 1000 people in Itas Gadau and Jama’are Local Government Areas of the State in continuation of his Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) aimed at reducing poverty and creating employment among youths and women in the State,

Empowerment facilities received by beneficiaries included cars ,motorcycles, grinding Machines, sewing machines, vulcanising kits, livestock, poultry, fishing inputs as well as cash among others to enable them to start off businesses.

Flagging off the Programme in Itas and Jama’are local government areas of the state respectively on Sunday, Governor Mohammed explained that the economic programme had earlier been launched in Zaki, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Darazo, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas of the state

He said that the programme was a deliberate effort by the state government to holistically address the problem of unemployment and poverty in the state, especially among youths and women.

The Governor, in company with his Deputy Senator Baba Tela, his wife, Aisha, and other top government functionaries, said that as a responsive and responsible government, it was not unmindful of the economic hardship being experienced by the majority of the people of the state.

He said that he had taken it upon himself to address the hardship with all seriousness.

‘Under KEEP, a total of 1,000 tricycles also known as Keke Napep have been distributed to Okada riders popularly called Achaba, as soft loans. It is a revolving loan with an open repayment so that other sets of Achaba riders will benefit from it.

“I am very happy to say that the programme is very successful and we have no default in terms of payment and very soon, we will give another set of 1,000 tricycles by the grace of God. 154 buses have been procured and distributed to members of the public as a self-revolving loan.

I am happy to note that commuters are using these buses across the state and country.

‘The package of the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme been launched today is not different from the other six LGAs where the programme was earlier launched.

‘The items distributed to the beneficiaries will include N50,000 cash for 500 persons per Local Government , three motorcycles for each of the wards of the LGAs and N100,000 cash to be given to women and youth leaders in each local government area, while buses will be given to each LGAs’

Mohammed commended the state law makers, politicians and other appointees that were empowering people with their scarce resources.

He said his government introduced the empowerment programmes after construction of roads ,schools, Hospitals and other infrastructures across the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said the contract for the building was given to indigenous contractors to empower them across the state.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and medium enterprises, Hajiya Saadatu Bello Kirfi, 4000 people have so far benefitted from the programme in eight local government areas of the state.

Saadatu said Implementation of the programme had reached advance stage towards creating empowerment to small and medium enterprises in the State through partnership with NEXIM Bank, Bank of Industry and World Bank projects.

She said the idea was to reduce the burden on government and to encourage citizens to engage in meaningful ventures.

The Commissioner urged the beneficiaries to use the items they benefitted with high level of determination, dedication and desire for success.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with our correspondent in Jama’are and Itas Gadau empowerment pledged to make the best use of the resources to become self-reliant.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .