Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has felicitated with Christian
faithful in the state on the occasion of this year’s Good Friday and
Easter Monday celebrations.
Mohammed gave the message through his Senior Special Assistant on
Media Comrade Muktar Gidado, urging them to give special thanks to God
for making it possible for them to witness the period.
In his Easter message to Christian community in Bauchi, the governor
recalled that, in his life time, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty,
love for one another and above all the fear of God.
He therefore enjoined them to imbibe these teachings and put them into
practice irrespective of their religious inclinations.
He called on Christian faithful to put into practice the lessons of
Jesus Christ which teaches patience and self-denial from all sinful
acts and as well appealed for sober reflection and self-evaluation by
all to reflect on their dealings with their creator and as human
beings to ensure they remain on the right path and make recompense
where necessary.
The governor observed that, Bauchi State and the nation as a whole
need continuous prayer to overcome their myriad of challenges, also
tasked citizens to eschew bitterness by preaching the gospel of peace,
love and unity and not allow themselves to be divided by religious
bigotry or ethnic affiliation.
“I urge all citizens of Bauchi State to distance themselves from
champions of religious extremism whose stock in trade is to divide our
society. Let us live peacefully with one another and must strive to
remain as one nation under the guidance of one God.”
Governor Mohammed used the opportunity to thank the people of Bauchi
State for their perseverance and understanding over the hardships some
civil servants are experiencing as a result ongoing effort to sanitize
issue of salary payment in the State.
“Government is aware of the current hardship and has taken the bull
by the horn to bring to an end this lingering salaries issues by
setting up a high-powered Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor who
is mandated to go through all the presentations so far gathered and
bring an end to the problem.”
“The primary objective of a responsible Government is to ensure
security of lives and property of its citizens. With your support and
cooperation, this Administration would ensure prevalence of security
and revamp our ailing economy. We will continue to execute meaningful
developmental projects for our collective prosperity. I will
therefore like to appeal for your continued support and cooperation
with the government in its effort to ensure a peaceful Bauchi State
which we can all be proud of “ , the governor said .
