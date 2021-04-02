From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has felicitated with Christian

faithful in the state on the occasion of this year’s Good Friday and

Easter Monday celebrations.

Mohammed gave the message through his Senior Special Assistant on

Media Comrade Muktar Gidado, urging them to give special thanks to God

for making it possible for them to witness the period.

In his Easter message to Christian community in Bauchi, the governor

recalled that, in his life time, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty,

love for one another and above all the fear of God.

He therefore enjoined them to imbibe these teachings and put them into

practice irrespective of their religious inclinations.

He called on Christian faithful to put into practice the lessons of

Jesus Christ which teaches patience and self-denial from all sinful

acts and as well appealed for sober reflection and self-evaluation by

all to reflect on their dealings with their creator and as human

beings to ensure they remain on the right path and make recompense

where necessary.

The governor observed that, Bauchi State and the nation as a whole

need continuous prayer to overcome their myriad of challenges, also

tasked citizens to eschew bitterness by preaching the gospel of peace,

love and unity and not allow themselves to be divided by religious

bigotry or ethnic affiliation.

“I urge all citizens of Bauchi State to distance themselves from

champions of religious extremism whose stock in trade is to divide our

society. Let us live peacefully with one another and must strive to

remain as one nation under the guidance of one God.”

Governor Mohammed used the opportunity to thank the people of Bauchi

State for their perseverance and understanding over the hardships some

civil servants are experiencing as a result ongoing effort to sanitize

issue of salary payment in the State.

“Government is aware of the current hardship and has taken the bull

by the horn to bring to an end this lingering salaries issues by

setting up a high-powered Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor who

is mandated to go through all the presentations so far gathered and

bring an end to the problem.”

“The primary objective of a responsible Government is to ensure

security of lives and property of its citizens. With your support and

cooperation, this Administration would ensure prevalence of security

and revamp our ailing economy. We will continue to execute meaningful

developmental projects for our collective prosperity. I will

therefore like to appeal for your continued support and cooperation

with the government in its effort to ensure a peaceful Bauchi State

which we can all be proud of “ , the governor said .