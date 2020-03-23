Governor Mohammed has gone into self-isolation, following contact with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive to corona virus.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Muktar Gidado, yesterday, said: “Recall that Governor Bala Mohammed who also returned from an official trip to Lagos met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar at the Aero Contractors aircraft where he shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. So far the governor did not exhibit any symptoms of the disease, but based on the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, he will remain in isolation in order to avoid the risk of spreading the disease,” he added.