Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has sent the names of two nominees to the Bauchi State House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

This was contained in a letter signed and forwarded to the Assembly by Secretary to the State Government, Sabi’u Baba.

The letter was read by the majority leader of the house, who revealed the nominees are Dr Asma’u Ahmed Giade and Maryam Garba Bagel from Giade and Dass local government areas respectively.