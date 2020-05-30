Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has expressed shock over the sudden death of the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Kachalla Baru.

Mohammed described Baru’s death as a great loss not only the people of Bauchi State and Nigeria, but to the whole world at large.

This was contained in a press release issued and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, and made available to journalists in Bauchi.

He described Baru as a great and patriotic son of Bauchi State who contributed greatly in exploring oil in the North-East part of Nigeria.

‘Bauchi State will never forget his landmark in building and renovating schools in some parts of the state in addition to the many empowerment Programmes he initiated.

‘Late Maikanti has been very instrumental in leading reforms that help in the oil sector in Nigeria more viable, particularly ending long queues associated with fuel scarcity in the country.

‘The Governor on behalf of his family and people of Bauchi state commiserate his family and Nigeria for his demise and pray for the repose of his soul and the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’ the statement read.