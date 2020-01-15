Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has dispelled rumours that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is bed-ridden in the United Kingdom and would not be back soon enough to resume his duties.

The development is coming as the Supreme Court has fixed Friday, January 17 for judgement in the governorship case following the decision of Mohammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the result of the election which returned Mohammed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner.

A press release issued by Governor Mohammed’s Senior Special Assistant on Media alleged that some members of the opposition have, in the wake of the on-going Supreme Court case, insinuated that the Governor was in the United Kingdom for the “long haul” because of what they termed to be his deteriorating health condition.

“I wish to state that this dubious line of thought exists only in the wicked and diabolical world of the rumour merchants.

“Our Governor was away on a medical appointment with his doctor, had a minor procedure and returned to his temporary abode same day. He even had a road walk barely 3 hours after the procedure,” Gidado stated in the release.

“Those who are active on social media must have seen a picture His Excellency personally posted, looking rested and cheerful.

“I can confirm to the good people of Bauchi State that our Governor will be joining us soon as he personally indicated in a social media feed this morning.

“Finally, the Governor extends his appreciation for the endless prayers, phone calls and messages he has been receiving from the kind and loving people of our State in particular and other well-wishers across Nigeria,” Gidado stated.