From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has ordered the demolition of a four-bedroom apartment at Anguwan Mahaukata in Bauchi Metropolis, where over 1,000 ammunition were discovered.

The densely populated area is known for harbouring hooligans popularly called ‘Sara-Suka’, Daily Sun has learned.

Chief of Staff Dr Ladan Salihu, representing the governor at the demolition exercise, disclosed that over 1,000 ammunition, including military and Immigration uniforms, were uncovered in one of the rooms in the house.

Salihu said that the ammunition were supposed to be kept by the army or police in their armoury not in a house in a densely populated area.

‘The ammunition discovered, if exploded, could wipe out the people living in the area. This is a threat to peace in the state. I call on people of the area to remain calm as government is doing everything possible to protect them,’ Salihu said.

He explained security agencies discovered the ammunition after they received information from informants.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The police, he said, is already investigating the matter and steps are being taken by the government to demolish the house as part of its effort to protect lives and property of citizens.

‘lt is under investigation but the owner of the house and some people are being questioned by the security agencies,’ the chief of staff said

Spokesman of the Bauchi State Command Ahmed Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the discovery of the weapons cache.