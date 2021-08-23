From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Sunday evening paid tributes to Malama Sa’adatu Ibrahim Jibrin Dugur, founder of Bauchi based, Sickle Cells Foundation, who died recently.

Mohammed paid his tributes to the deceased when he led government officials to pay a condolence visit to the family of Marafan Duguri over her demise.

Special Adviser to Governor Mohammed on Media, Comrade Muktar Gidado in a statement, disclosed that the governor described Sa’adatu Duguri’s death as a great loss not only to her family but to the entire state

The statement disclosed that the governor appreciated the deceased’s positive contributions to societal development in the area of offering healthcare services to sickle cell patients.

‘On behalf of the Government and people of Bauchi State, I am here to sympathize with you over the death of one of our heroes, Malama Sa’adatu,’ he stated during the condolence visit to the deceased family

‘I was briefed on how her foundation is assisting orphans and the vulnerable in our state. I pray that, God will grant the departed soul eternal rest, and comfort her family,’ he said.

Governor prayed to God to ccept her good deeds and grant her family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Marafan Duguri, expressed gratitude to the Governor for the condolence visit and described late Malama Sa’adatu as a role model in the society.

The governor was in company with the Deputy Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Honorable Dalllami Ahmed Kawule, Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, Baba Isah, Senator Mohammed Bello and Honorable Isa Babayo Tilde during the visit