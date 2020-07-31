Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has extended his felicitation to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji (Dr) Rilwamu Suleimanu Adamu on his 10 years anniversary on the throne.

The Governor commended the Emir whose reign and style of leadership have continued to sustain the peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Comrade Muktar Gidado.

“The governor said the Emir, being the Chairman of the Bauchi State Council of Chiefs, is an ambassador of peace in which his royalty and fatherly advice contributed immensely to the growth and development of Bauchi state,” the release, said.

“Governor Bala said the emir through his exemplary leadership has also succeeded in overcoming some of the challenges associated with the activities of traditional rulers in their domains.

“The Governor who is a member of the Duguri Royal family, is aware of the important roles of traditional rulers in the maintenance of peace and security being the custodian of the culture and traditions of the people, thereby assisting government to implement its policies and programmes,” the release added.

“It is for this reason that, the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed will continue to uphold traditional institutions in the state, according them at all times the high esteem , respect, support and cooperation to discharge their responsibilities without hindrance.

“It is equally on record that, since the inception of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, traditional rulers have been accorded their due respect, cognizant of the significant roles they have been playing in the society.

His Excellency, the Governor who is now the Jagaban Katagum prays to Almighty Allah for the Emir’s good health, prosperity and wisdom for him to continue to lead his people to the right path”