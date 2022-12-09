From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has signed the N202 billion 2023 Appropriation bill into law.

The governor also signed three other executive bills into law.

Mohammed while signing the bills at the Executive chamber of the Government House, Bauchi, said that the Appropriation bill came out without much changes.

He said apart from some adjustments normally done by the state assembly, the Budget qould ensure parity, equity, justice and state character in the distribution of resources.

The Governor commended the state assembly for the timely scrutiny of the document and its approval.

Moahmmed said that the sum of N202,641,558,614.46 which he recently presented to the house of assembly for consideration and approval has been brought to him for assent after a thorough scrutiny.

“The document came out in a record time because we took it the house of assembly on the 15th November and because of the improvement that I noticed, is coming out on the 9th of December”, he said.

“We really appreciate the proficiency, the efficiency and of course, the competency of the house to be able to go through all this voluminous document and the synergy established between the executive and the legislature because even the process of budget matter”, Bala noted.

He added, “We appreciate that we are doing this thing together and we will forever remember that there was a time when the house and the executive is always doing things together”.

Other bills signed alongside the 2023 appropriation bill include Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill that has been passed into law but was returned to the assembly to amend some grey areas, bill seeking the establishment of State Penal code and a bill for law to provide the Administration of Criminal Justice in the state.

Earlier speaking, the Speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y. Sulaiman had informed the governor that he was at the government house to present four important executive bills which he sent to the assembly for approval.

Speaker Abubakar said in exercising the constitutional powers bestowed on them, the state assembly have scrutinized all the bills sent to them which have been passed to law and are ready for his assent.

“Like I have said earlier, in exercising the constitutional powers bestowed on us, we have scrutinized the bill and we passed it into law and it’s here today for you to assent”, the speaker reiterated.