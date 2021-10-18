From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the suspension of Mrs Hassana Arkila, the Executive Chairperson of the Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA), for alleged misconduct.

‘The suspension order which is with immediate effect is to allow for proper investigation into the affairs of the Agency following an alleged misconduct,’ a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, disclosed on Monday.

‘Consequently, she is directed to hand over the affairs of the Agency to the most senior officer in the organization pending the outcome of an investigation that has been instituted by the Government,’ the statement concluded.

Arkila, a staunch supporter of the governor could not be reached for her reaction at the time of this report.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .