From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has sworn in eight Special Advisers and Assistants.

The appointees are Danladi Muhammed Danbaba (Special Adviser Poverty Alleviation) Yakubu Barau Ning, (Special Adviser Rural Development), Nasiru Mohammed Yelwa, (Special Adviser Civil Service Matters).

Others are Yusuf Ibrahim (member civil service matters), Dr Garba Babale, (member Assembly Service Commission), CP Hamisu Makama, (member, the panel of inquiry), Alhassan Musa (member panel of inquiry) and Abdullahi Maigari Misau, (member panel of inquiry)

While swearing in the appointees at the Banquet Hall Government House Bauchi on Thursday, Mohammed said their appointment was based on their track records and integrity.

He urged the appointees to serve the state with dedication.

‘As a government, we have done so much on poverty alleviation, and we have to do more to reposition Bauchi State,’ he said.

‘My administration is determined to fight poverty at the individual levels, that is why I insisted that these appointments have to be done before the year runs out so that by 2021 we will start consolidating on the things we have started,’ the governor said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to fight poverty through the empowerment of youth and women.

He added that repositioning the Bauchi State Civil Service was non-negotiable.

‘We will do more to reposition the civil service, and to do away with ineptitude, incompetence and mediocrity, that is why we are appointing people with integrity and track records to help us fish out all the bad eggs in the system,’ he said.

Governor Mohammed also said as part of the effort to overhaul Bauchi State, his administration would intensify the construction of rural roads to simplify the movement of agricultural goods and create more access to markets for local farmers.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, Nasiru Mohammed Yelwa, thanked Governor Mohammed for finding them worthy to serve the State.

Yelwa described Governor Mohammed as the ‘Reinventor-in-Chief’, saying the governor has performed well in altering the face of Bauchi State.

‘You performed well your excellency, and I want to assure you that, we will partner with you to reinvent Bauchi State.

‘We will help you to reposition Bauchi state, and I assure you that we will deliver into various positions of responsibilities that you assigned us,’ he said.