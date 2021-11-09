From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has sworn in the new State Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, four new Khadis, a high court judge and 16 newly appointed special advisers.

Performing the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House in Bauchi, Governor Mohammed commended the judiciary for ensuring a smooth and cordial working relationship with the executive arm of Government during the administration in the state.

Governor Mohammed charged the new grand khadi to use his wealth of experience to discharge his official duties as Grand khadi.

He urged the nee Grand Khadi to exhibit exemplary leadership by carrying along all the other khadis in the scheme of things for the development of the state and work.

Governor Mohammed enjoined him to ensure quick dispensation of justice in the state.

He said that even though members of the judiciary had been living up expectations of the people, there were some that had been abusing their privileged positions by engaging in unwholesome activities in the discharge of their duties.

The governor pointed out that the development was driving the name of the judiciary in the mud, hence the need to reverse the ugly trend in the interest of justice and fairness.

‘As the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. The replacement and the increase in the number of judicial officers in the state judiciary system will therefore ensure speedy dispensation of justice,’ he stated.

‘As a democrat, I believe in the rule of law which among other things, is to ensure equality before the law, irrespective of socio-economic status of anyone.

‘The task before the newly sworn-in judicial officers is enormous, but indeed surmountable, they should discharge their duties with the fear of God, putting into consideration their integrity and reputation.

‘They should abide strictly by the provision of the constitution and other relevant laws. I need not tell them to watch their private conduct and utterances because their connection to failure will create a perception that will affect the outcome of whatever they will do in their various offices.’

The Bauchi governor said that the legislative, executive and judiciary arms of the state government have shown great understanding and cooperation without compromising their independence, stressing that this had assisted in delivering the dividend of democracy to the people.

He also urged the newly appointed Special Advisers to bring in their wealth of experience in the discharge of their duties.

The governor said their role was to advise the government in the areas they have been assigned to and work with the officials of their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

He added that they should not allow their personal interest to override their official responsibilities, but serve the interest of the people of the state.

Responding, the newly sworn-in Grand Khadi of the state who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, the newly sworn-in Grand Khadi, Umar Ahmed Limam, thanked the state government for the appointments, saying that they will justify the confidence reposed on them by ensuring that they carry out their duties in the fear of God and dispense justice with all fairness and equity.

He commended the Mohammed administration for the support it has given to members of the judiciary in the state through various appointments such as the recent additional appointment of four new Khadis for the Sharia courts and a high court judge in the state.

