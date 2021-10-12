From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the spate of insecurity, poverty and unemployment in the country.

Bala who spoke at a book launch titled: “Scents of Power” and authored by Amanze Obi, in Abuja, added that the flagrant marginalisation of some regions would continue to embolden agitation.

Guests at the book launch included; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; former Senate President, Ayim Pius; former Imo Governor, Emeka Iheadioha, Senator Sam Egwu; Arthur Eze, and Prof Chinyere Okunna.

Bala said: “From the formation of the nation to the present stage of our national development, we have faced traumatic challenges, weathered immense historical setbacks and overcome incredible existential odds.

“Nevertheless, we preserve as God’s special gift to the Black Race. This claim may sound outlandish given the current state of the nation under the watch of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government wherein massive youth unemployment, highest percentage of

out of school children and a lack of inclusivity in government have become tragic milestones.”

He advised Nigerians to collectively “prioritise national security over sectional interests, in so far that by exercising such restraints, the requirements of justice are not sacrificed.

“Second, we must sacrifice national survival over corporate profit and personal aggrandisement. Profit and individual comfort only exist where there is peace and security.”

The former FCT minister, charged Nigerians to approach the 2023 plebiscite with vigor, passion so as to change the narrative.

“The politics of 2023 are around the corner so we should prepare for it with a patriotic vision, great vigour and a sense of justice anchored on the practical realities of our national existence.

“The country, now more than ever, needs honest, virile, visionary and capable leadership. Politics we must play but I propose that, rather than pander to extreme partisan proclivities that exacerbate our dysfunctional fault-lines, we must educate our citizens on the challenges ahead and how to approach it.

“The urgency of now does not permit the hitherto helpless indulgence of allowing self-serving political differences, to divide us and put national cohesion and growth to jeopardy. No. Never again,” he said.

The Author, Obi, explained that the book was partly a compendium of his experiences in government, journalism and as a lecturer.

The columnist implored politicians to be careful while in office, warning that their actions and inactions would either exonerate them or dent their image.

