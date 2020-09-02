Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has pledged to connect the Nigerian Airforce Bauchi Base to National Grid as part of his support to the force.

He made the pledge at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction and equipping of air craft maintenance hangar at 231 Helicopter Overhaul Depot Nigeria Air Force Base, Bauchi.

According to press release signed Busby his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Muktar Gidado, Mohammed appreciated the sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces, assuring that the state government will continue to support them to perform optimally.

He said the construction of the hanger will go along way towards supporting various operations in the entire North and enhance internal security operations in Bauchi in particular.

‘It is a thing of joy that Bauchi State will benefit from this project during and on completion by offering employment to many, in line with this, my administration will continue to support the Special Operations Command and Nigerian Air Force,’ he said.

‘The success and performance of Nigerian Air Force is determined by how well its aircraft is maintained and sheltered, therefore, it is indeed a good opportunity to be part of this epoch making event.’

He recalled that the Nigerian Air Force had involved in numerous operations to restore security across the country with commendable results and acknowledged the supreme sacrifice of gallant troops at ensuring the unified existence of the country.

‘Let me use this platform to celebrate our own brother, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, Bauchi State is proud to produce and present to the nation this combat flying officer of repute. His tenure is changing the face of the Nigerian Air Force,’ he stated

The Governor applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to security agencies in the ongoing operations against Boko Haram, banditry, and other criminality in the country by equipping them with military equipments.

In a key note adrress, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said the strategic location of Bauchi State provides the force the opportunity to support and response to the fight against terrorism and insurgency across the country.

The Air Force boss expressed optimism that the, construction of the aircraft maintenance hangar will add value to the effort of the Nigerian Air Force at tackling security challenges.

According to him, the hanger will ensure quick turn around time for air force aircrafts to have more hours of operations against terrorists and in support of other government’s efforts at providing security and other services to the citizens.

‘I want to use this medium to express gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for providing land for the construction of this important project.

‘We are further propelled by the support and goodwill of the good people of Bauchi State and all Nigerians to the Nigerian Air Force, to do more for our nation. Our loyalty and service to the nation must always be our motivation.’