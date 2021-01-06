From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has criticised both the judiciary and police in the state for not doing enough to ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to book.

The governor stated that the development was leading to frustration among citizens and an increase in crimes across the state.

Governor Mohammed made the remarks shortly after the swearing-in of three newly appointed high court judges in the state by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Rabi Umar, at the Chambers of the Government House, Bauchi, on Wednesday

The three new judges are Sa’adu Mohammed Sombuwal, Faruk Umar Sarki and Umar Muktar Abubakar.

Governor Mohammed expressed concern that the state has been beset by an array of violent crimes, including banditry, ritual killings; mutilation of body parts, and murder.

He stated his dissatisfaction with the administration of justice.

The governor argued that the inability of the criminal justice system to bring perpetrators of crimes to book was discouraging, both to his administration and the people of the state.

‘The private parts of a small girl were mercilessly amputated. Two months ago somebody killed his neighbour and severed his head,’ the governor said, citing recent crimes.

The governor charged the police and judiciary to ensure that those who severely mutilated the private parts of a five-year-old girl for alleged ritual purpose in Jammare local government of the state are arrested and prosecuted.

He said the delay in serving justice was the reason crimes were being perpetuated brazenly because suspects often get away scot-free.

‘We will no longer tolerate crimes where perpetrators are easily given bail,’ he warned.

‘Those kidnapping suspects must not be given bail. We are not happy with these instances of brazen crimes. Sometimes it has to do with our judicial officials,’ the governor observed.

He pledged to his support to the judiciary to ensure that the dispensation of justice is carried out speedily.

‘We don’t want a situation where the judiciary will be ridiculed because the people are not happy,’ he said.

The governor congratulated the three newly sworn-in high court judges and prayed that they have the courage to dispense justice without fear or favour.

Governor Mohammed, noting that the state lacked enough judges, thanked the National Judicial Council for approving the appointment of the three judges.

He also expressed appreciation to the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Rabi Umar, for her tireless efforts that made their appointment possible.

He promised to continue to give judges the necessary support to carry out their duties efficiently.

He revealed that already the accommodations for the three new judges have been renovated, with three brand new cars bought for them.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in judges, Justice Sa’adu Muhammad Sambowal thanked the governor for fulfilling his promises to the judiciary in the state, which culminated in their appointment.

‘We will commit to the service of our dear state and we also owe the Chief Judge our gratitude for supporting us,’ he said.