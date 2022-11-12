From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Ahead of the general election in 2023, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has warned traditional rulers in the country against partisan politics.

Mohammed gave the warning on Saturday during the installation ceremony of the 12th Emir of Katagum, Dr Umar Faruk Ii, held at Adamu Saleh College of Education ground, Azare.

“By urging traditional rulers to support government policies does not mean that they should be engaged in partisan politics,” he said.

“Traditional rulers should under no circumstance be involved in partisan politics.

“They should maintain their integrity as fathers and custodians of the culture and traditions of their people because every political party is their own and none belong to them.

“The involvement of traditional rulers in partisan politics under any guise is not only an aberration but a desecration of the traditional institution and will not be taken lightly by anybody”

Governor Mohammed urged them to maintain meaningful development, progress, peace and stability in their domains.

He called on them to sensitise their subjects to cooperate and provide useful information to security agencies to arrest actions capable of disrupting peaceful co-existence.

He admonished traditional rulers to enlighten and educate their subjects on government programmes and policies so that the people will appreciate and support the efforts of the government towards the upliftment of their wellbeing.

The governor said the ascension of Faruk II to the throne came at a time the traditional institution is strongly influenced by modernity, urging him to be flexible and stay in tune with the dynamics of the society.

“For you to succeed you must flow with the tide of change and offer creative, construction and even intellectual contributions towards the economic and political developments of your people,” he told the newly coronated monarch.

“You must be forward-thinking And far-sighted.

“Judging by your pedigree and precedent as a retired federal Permanent Secretary, l am confident you will keep pace with the current political and economic development of our country.

“The people will be looking up to your for leadership and as a member of the state executive council of chiefs, you are expected to actively participate in the council for the social and economic development of the state”

The newly installed emir was appointed by former Governor Mohammed Abubakar on December 2017 to succeed his father, Dr Mahmud Kabir Mohammed, who passed on after 37 years on the throne,

In his acceptance speech, Faeuk ll thanked the immediate past Governor of the state, Abubakar for accepting his appointment by the kingmakers of the emirate council.

Faruk II also expressed gratitude to the present governor Senator Mohammed for making his coronation as the 12th Emir of Katagum a reality and promised to make peace, education and alleviation of poverty his priorities.