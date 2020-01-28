Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the voluntary resignation of his Chief of Staff, Abubakar Kari.

The Governor thanked him for the selfless service rendered during his tenure of office as Chief Of Staff and wished him God’s guidance in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, the Governor has approved with immediate effect the appointment of Dr Ladan Salihu to replace Kari as the new Chief Of Staff, Government House.

Until his appointment, Dr Salihu was the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Information and Communication.

Kari is the third high-profile politician to resign since Mohammed assumed office three years ago.

Earlier, his Special Adviser on Political Affairs had resigned barely two months into his appointment.

The resignation of the SA was followed by the shocking resignation of the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Manu Soro.