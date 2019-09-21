In late July, former FCT Minister and now Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed took Hajiya Natasha Mariya, a Lebanese-Nigerian as his second wife at a private Nikkai Ceremony held at the Syrian Mosque in Ikoyi, Lagos. Early September, the Lebanese Empress was received by her husband family and friends into the state to commence her marital life. As the new wife of the Governor, she has been busy with one activity or the other. But few weeks into her new life in Bauchi, Hajiya Mariya Bala Muhammed has started endearing herself to the good people of the state. Some days ago, the pretty woman stormed an orphanage in Makaranta Malam Kawu area of the Bauchi metropolis where she donated clothes to over 100 orphans to assuage their sufferings. While presenting the items to the beneficiaries, Hajiya Mariya noted that orphans and the less privileged children are among the voiceless and vulnerable groups in the society who must be looked after. She emphasised on the importance of quality education to ensure that they also have a bright future. According to the Governor’s wife, there are several brilliant and intelligent children among the orphans but unfortunately some of them have to drop out of school due to various challenges including access to fund to enjoy quality education. She promised to do more to lift many underprivileged out of their present condition.

Though not much of her family background is domiciled in public domain, sparkling Mariya is said to come from a reputable Lebanese family with great interest in the key areas of Nigerian economy.