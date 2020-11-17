Chief of Staff to the Governor of Bauchi State, Dr. Ladan Salihu, has described ongoing rural women’s cash transfer programme as life saving and life touching.

Dr Salihu said in an interview that the rural women in their entirety that have benefited from the program are very crafty and creative in managing little resources and building upon same to get out of poverty.

More that 4,000 women in twenty local government councils in Bauchi are to receive the one-off grant of N20,000 each which is a program designed by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to lift the vulnerable out of poverty. No fewer than 78, 000 people in Bauchi State have so far benefitted from the federal government’s social investment programs.

On the logistics of the cash disbursement, the former director general of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) expressed satisfaction with the selection process.