The Bauchi State police command has assured that efforts are in top

gear to ensure that Adamu Mohammed, the kidnapped brother of Governor

Bala Mohammed is rescued alive.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Kamal Datti Abubakar,

disclosed this in a press statement.

Kamal said that from the report available to the command, the incident

took place on Wednesday March 25, at about 17:20 pm.

“He was kidnapped in Unguwar Jaki area of Bauchi metropolis at a

tailoring shop by four unknown gunmen all armed with AK47 rifles who

took him to unknown destination,” he said

These are not the best of times for the governor who is currently on

self isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus.

While residents of the state are yet to overcome the shock of

Mohammed’s Coronavirus status, news filtered in that the governor’s

elder brother was kidnapped