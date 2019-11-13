Bauchi State Government has directed all public secondary school Principals and their Vice to own an Android phone.

Dr. Aliyu Tilde, the State Commissioner of Education issued the directive on Wednesday when he received officials of the Bauchi Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD).

He said the directive was imperative to make the school heads ICT compliant.

“Android is the familiar terminology that is widely being used in every being’s life.

“Smartphones, tablets, gadgets, personal computers, etc are the products of smart technology that have made human life smarter, easier and accessible.

“Smart technology has not only enhanced the way of living but also became an integrated part of everyone’s life,” he said.

According to him, Information Technology has been influencing lives in recent years in the fields of education, as such remained a vital communication tool in improving learning outcomes and better teaching techniques.

He said his office had developed a software through which he monitors the daily attendance of teachers in the 214 secondary schools across the state.

The commissioner pledged to partner with CITAD in the area of ICT to transform the education system in the state.

Earlier, the CITAD Senior Programs Officer, Malam Isah Garba explained that the visit was to enhance partnership with the ministry.

He pointed out that CITAD had conducted series of activities aimed at improving the education sector in the state, including a research in 2015 on the state of education which led to the declaration of state of emergency in the sector in the state.

Garba assured that CITAD would support the ongoing reform in the education sector in the state, and appreciated the activism and reform mindset of the commissioner towards bringing positive changes to the sector.(NAN)