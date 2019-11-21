The Bauchi State Orphan and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA), says it has enrolled 100 Vulnerable and Orphan Children (OVC) in technical college for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Chairperson of the agency, Mrs Hassana Arkila, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

She said that the students were selected from 20 Local Government Areas of the state through the Orphan and Vulnerable Children Agency (OVC league) in the state.

“The agency has enrolled 100 OVC from all the Local Government Areas using a non political structure known as OVC league.

“The OVC league is a structure that exists from the state level to all the LGAs, to the 323 wards and 660 units to ensure that OVC were reached,” she said.

She said the agency also operates nursery and primary school for basic education with more than 108 new enrolment.

Arkila said that the agency would continue to ensure that vulnerable and orphan children in the state were provided with basic education and health among others.