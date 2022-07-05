The Bauchi State Government is to partner with the Federal Government to provide a permanent solution to the recurring collapse of the Bauchi-Gombe road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that motorists were left stranded on Thursday after a downpour that lasted several hours between Thursday night and Friday morning which cut off the Federal Highway between Bauchi and Gombe linking Adamawa.

NAN reports that all traffic along the axis were diverted to Bauchi – Darazo – Dukku – Gombe road prolonging the journey of about 150km from Bauchi to Gombe.

Sen. Baba Tela, the Deputy Governor of the state stated this during inspection of the road on Monday Tashan Turmi Kirfi Local government in Bauchi state

”The state government is always ready to partner with the federal government to reconstruct the culvert and the affected road.

”We brought our contractors so that they can work with the Federal Ministry of Works to begin work and ensure speedy completion,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Salihu Ahmed, Controller Federal Ministry of Work said the ministry is working assiduously to recover the road.

” With the support of the state government, the road will be recovered in four to seven days. We started working on the road on Friday.,” he said.

He said all the necessary materials and equipment have been mobilised to ensure its timely completion.

NAN reports that the downpour, which lasted several hours, also ravaged farmlands and pulled down houses in Cheledi village and surrounding hamlets in the affected areas. .(NAN)