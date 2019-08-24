PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has flagged off construction of a road linking Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa local government area of the state, valued at the sum of N8 billion.

The road contract awarded to the Messrs Triacta Nigeria Limited includes the construction of Yalwan Duguri, Badaran Duste Birim, Bajama Kumbala, Gigyara Kundak, Wurno Burga road.

The Governor, who spoke at the flag off ceremony at Burga Village inTafawa Balewa local government area of the state, said that the contracts for the construction of the roads projects when completed will boost security and increase the socio-economic wellbeing of the people as well as reduce travel distance for people travelling the area.

” The total length of the road is 58.4 kilometers of double coat surface dressed with reinforced line concrete drains at the built up areas the road has a total width of 10.30m(Carriageway, 7.3m with shoulders of 1.50m each and is characterized by four bridges, 45 Box Culverts and 70 pipe culverts, both singles and doubles”

“The project and of course the ones already flagged off in other parts of the state are conceived out of the aspiration of this administration to fulfill part of our campaign to provide essential infrastructure to ameliorate the transportation difficulties encountered in the state especially our brothers in the rural areas who face serious challenges to transport thier agricultural produce to market places” He said

The Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to embark on meaniful projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.