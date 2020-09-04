Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government and the Nigerian Export and Import Bank (NEXIM) have signed a pact of N1Billion to support the exportation of the state mineral resources and agricultural produce.

Governor Bala Mohammed while signing the Mutual of Understanding with Bank on Friday, expressed optimism that the partnership would enable the state to exploit its abundant solid mineral resources and agro allied business.

“We have a lot of industrial solid minerals ranging from zinc; platinum, litum and so on. We have developed our agric policy and our value chain. We are ready for business and we have put ourselves on the path of economic recovery,” he said.

Mohammed expressed worried over the over dependence of the state on monthly federal allocation.

He opined it was high the time Bauchi State diversified its economy to improve the Nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In his remarks, the Managing Director, NEXIM, Mr. Abba Bello, expressed gratitude for the collaboration.

“We are supporting all the states by financing exportation of products. We are to finance with a minimum of N1Billion for any exportable commodity from Bauchi state,”he said

“We want Bauchi State to appear on the value chain of exportation. It has the right to choose any area it wishes to thrive under this programme.”

Bello urged the State to ensure inclusiveness of grassroots. According to him, the programme would be ran as the ongoing Anchor Borrower programme which is targeting farmers.