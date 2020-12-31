From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government is to purchase Jac Pick Up vehicles at the cost of N759.5 million at N15 million each to support security agencies in the state to fight kidnappers and armed banditry.

Commssioner for Finance Umaru Sanda Adamu, disclosed this while briefling journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Bala. Mohammed on Thursday.

The Commssioner explained that the plan for the purchase of the vehicles was concluded following a memo presented by the ministry to ratify n an earlier apporval by Governor Mohammed.

He said the need to purchase the Hilux vehicles became imperative due to fact that security is one of the issues affecting the north east sub region.

He said although Bauchi was the peaceful states in the region which has been affected by Insurgency, activities of kidnappers, armed bandits and other criminal activities we’re taking their tolls on the state.

According to him the memo to purchase the vehicles was adopted following omission of the state by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in.tbe provision of 200 security vehicles to all the states in the sub region.

He said the security agencies made presentation to the state government on the need to provide them with security vehicles.and the governor having realised the importance security consider their presentation.

He explained.tbat although the security agencies requested for 200 security vehicles, the governor looked at the quantum of the amount and decided to go for something cheaper owing to paucity of funds.

The Commssioner said: “The governor decided that for the first trench we buy 50 unitof Jac Pick Up at the rate of N15 million per pick up”