Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government on Sunday received no fewer than 190 Almajiri pupils evacuated from Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Deputy governor Baba Tela while, receiving the pupils at General Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College Bauchi, said that they would undergo medical screening and other necessary investigation before handover to their respective parents.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bala Mohammed on Media, Muktar Gidado, made available to Daily Sun.

According to the release, Tela, who is the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, said accommodation had been made for the pupils until they would be declared safe to reunite with their families.

He said the move was aimed at ensuring that pupils were not infected with the virus, as he called on Islamic clerics to comply with the government on the ban on the Almajiri system in the state.

“We have just received 190 Almajiris who are indigenes of our state. What we intend is to verify their health condition so as to ensure they are not infected with the deadly coronavirus before we release them to their parents,” the deputy governor said.

“This shows that the policy of Almajiri will be enforced as all the northern governors have agreed on banning Almajiri activities in their respective states.”

Tela used the medium to direct all Ulamas with Almajiris to, with immediate effect, return them to their respective states, assuring that the state government will take care of their transportation.

“Henceforth, from tomorrow, the Bauchi State Government will commence evacuation of all Almajiri pupils to their various states of origin,” he said

On the level of compliance on the partial lockdown of the state, the deputy governor said a magistrates’ court would be set up to ensure total adherence to the order.

According to him, the decision is to ensure compliance with the protocol on social distancing as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.