The Bauchi State Government said on Tuesday it would soon put the Sumu Wild life Conservation Park into full operation to offer befitting tourism and hospitality services to visitors and investors.

Malam Modibbo Ahmed, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, made this known in Bauchi, while briefing newsmen on government’s commitments toward the promotion of tourism and revenue generation.

The Sumu wild life is located at Kafin Madaki town in Ganjuwa Local Government Area and was inaugurated in 2006.

Ahmed said the state government was making frantic efforts to ensure the park fully becomes operational to make the state a tourism hub.

He said that some of the projects already executed at the park include the renovation of rangers’ quarters, installation of solar lighting in some strategic parts of the park and provision of communication gadgets to the rangers.

The commissioner noted that the park presently housed no fewer than seven varieties of Namibian herbivorous wild animals, including Giraffes, Zebras, Antelopes and Blue wildebeest.

He added that additional varieties of animals would be provided in due course to improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base. (NAN)