The Bauchi state government says it has set up 323 health facility supervisory committees that would ensure proper use of the existing medical facilities in the 20 local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Bauchi on Friday, that the committees were set up at the wards of the 20 existing local government areas with a mandate to offer advice, as well as report cases of abuse and sharp practices.

The commissioner explained that the committees became necessary to encourage community participation as a key component of primary healthcare delivery, saying that nearly 80 per cent of PHC activities were community based.

He emphasized that government would intensify efforts in training and retraining of health personnel to boost their capacity for optimal performance, while announcing that plans were underway to employ more health workers so as to enhance efficiency in the state’s healthcare delivery.

Maigoro gave the assurance that the recommendations of the recent health summit would be implemented, stressing that the state government had earmarked 17 per cent of the 2020 budgetary allocation to the health sector.

NAN reports that no fewer than eight confirmed cases of Yellow Fever were recently recorded in Miya District of Ganjuwa Local Government Area.(NAN)