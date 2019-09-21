PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

Bauchi State government has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Friends Home Fund to build 2500 Housing Units worth 15 Billion Naira in the state.

The housing units are to be constructed by Federal Ministry of Finance..

This was disclosed by the State Governor Bala Mohammed shortly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Friends Home Fund, the company handing the construction project in Abuja.

A press statement signed and issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Muktar Gidado quoted the governor as saying that it is the determination of his administration to key into the project as part of efforts to address housing deficit in the state.c

According to the statement, the project would also provide qualitative and affordable accommodation to people of the state and would be spread across the six Emirate Councils of the state.

It noted that the project has undergone the necessary procurement of procedures to ensure that it was done in line with international best practice.

Governor Bala Mohammed was quoted as saying that the housing unit would be constructed with a modern school, hospital, mosque and church as well as other basic facilities.

The Managing Director of Family Homes Fund, the company handling the project, Mr Femi Adewole explained that the housing unit is a subsidiary of the Federal Government, under the Federal Ministry of Finance aimed at providing affordable housing across the country.

Adewole, who said the company would engage expert for the execution of the project, assured that it will be completed within one year.