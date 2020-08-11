Bauchi Government has executed N130 million worth of projects in the state-owned College of Nursing and Midwifery to enhance training and retraining of medical personnel.

Malam Mukhtar Gidado, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Gov. Bala Mohammed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said N54.1 million was expended on construction of students’ common room, access roads, installation of two overhead tanks and general landscaping of the school’s premises.

He added that N76.7 million was spent on general renovation of students’ hostels, college library, VIP toilets and science laboratory, saying that all the projects had since been completed.

According to him, numerous projects have been executed across all existing educational institutions with a view to creating a befitting teaching and learning environment.

Gidado explained that the state government was committed to providing conducive schools’ environment to the students.

He noted that the execution of such projects would further encourage and motivate teachers to improve their performance by promoting academic excellence and create room for favourable competition among schools.

NAN reports that the Bauchi Government recently established a special Referral laboratory for detection and treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Lassa fever and Yellow fever. (NAN).