Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state said his administration will set up a centre for the treatment of snakebite patients in the state.

He announced this when the officials of the Nigerian Snakebite Research and Intervention Centre in Bayero University Kano paid him an advocacy visit at the Government House , Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed declared interest to work with the centre in order to come to the aid of snakebite patients in the affected communities of the state.

He said the state government will use research based knowledge and expertise for effective establishment of the centre and for the procurement of the required facilities needed for treatment of snakebite patients.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Bauchi state, I welcome you to Bauchi for this advocacy visit because you are coming at a good time looking at our challenges in our communities and Local Governments.”

“I am happy to receive people with the required knowledge that we needed to address our challenges, in Duguri, my home town is one of the area that was affected by the problem of snakebite.”

The Governor urged the private sector to work with the centre for the establishment of factory that will be producing vaccines required for snakebite treatmentfor the benefit of Nigerians.

“My administration will work with you in your determination to make an impact and leave legacies.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Professor Abdulrazaq Habib said the visit is to seek for the support of the state government in tackling the problem of snakebite in the state.

“Basically Your Excellency, our mandate is to improve care of snakebite and protection and in the past five years, we have conducted many programmes in some states of Nigeria and in particular, we have conducted a number of work in Bauchi state especially training of healthcare workers’ provision of equipments and instrument for clinical treatment.”

“Your Excellency, we consider it as important for us to visit you as part of the celebration of 2020International Snakebite awareness Day. We find you as a better partner to celebrate the day with you.

Professor Abdulrazaq Habib requested the state government to provide the required funds for the production of local vaccines as part of effort to reduce the rate of death as a result of snakebite in the country.

“Your Excellency, as an action Governor, we want you to establish centre for the treatment of snakebite patients in the state and we are ready to work with you in that regard.”